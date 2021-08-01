Antetokounmpo takes NBA trophy home to Greece

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, holding the NBA trophy, and Giannis Antetokounmpo flank their mother Veronica, who is holding the finals MVP award, at Athens airport

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned home to Athens bearing the NBA trophy on Sunday saying he was still "thirsty for victory".

"It's an addictive feeling to be a champion and we want to experience it again," Giannis, who was accompanied by his brother and Milwaukee Bucks teammate Thanasis, said at a short press conference at Athens airport.

Their triumph sparked joy and pride of Greek fans, media and political leaders.

Giannis said he was "happy to bring the cup home" and promised to take the trophies to the working-class neighbourhoods of Sepolia and Zografou, where he grew up.

The son of Nigerian immigrants who arrived in Greece in 1991, Giannis was born and raised in poverty in Sepolia, a poor suburb of Athens.

"All our lives we saw our parents working, they never stopped. We also strive to become better and better, we work hard to do that," he said, looking at his brother.

"I don't know what the ceiling is for me but I know that tomorrow I will go back to the stadium, I will train to be the best I can be."

Giannis Antetokounmpo became a father in 2020 and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger is expecting their second child.

He said that while he wanted to "relive those incredible moments" of victory, he added that "the most emotional moment of my life was when I became a father".

"No title can replace that emotion and I'm about to relive it in a while with the birth of my second child," he said.

