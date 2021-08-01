Olympics Day 9: Gold for France's fencing team, silver in swimming

Erwann Le Pechoux and Maxime Pauty of France celebrate after winning gold in the men's team foil final against Russia, at the Tokyo Olympics, 1 August 2021.

Another spectacular day for French athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, with a gold medal in the men's fencing finals against Russia and silver in the men's 50 metre freestyle thanks to Florent Manaudou.

The French men's foil team made up of Enzo Lefort, Erwann Le Pechoux, Julien Mertine and Maxime Pauty were celebrating their gold medal against the Russian team (45-28) on Sunday, the fifth for the French fencing team at the Tokyo Games.

Finalists in Rio also against Russia, it was their first title since the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and brought the overall French medal tally to 21.

Fish in water

Florent Manaudou claimed silver in the men's 50 metre freestyle event clocking a time of 21.55 seconds.

The French swimmer finished second to Caeleb Dressel of the US who won the event with an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds while Brazilian Bruno Fratus won bronze.

"I'm proud of myself and not only for this medal," he told journalists after the race. "It's been a difficult year with my timings...Today, it just goes to show that I needn't let it all go to my head, I just need to swim and enjoy myself."

Dressel claimed another gold on Sunday as he helped his team smash the world mark in the men's 4x100m medley relay. The American has already won the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Games.

French swimmer Florent Manaudou wins a silver medal in the 50 metre freestyle race at the Tokyo Olympics, 1 August 2021 Jonathan NACKSTRAND AFP

Meanwhile, Emma McKeon won her 11th Olympic medal -- and fifth gold -- on Sunday after Australia won the 4x100m medley relay gold. The Australian team of Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell registered a new Olympic record in the race.

The 27-year-old eclipses the nine medals won by Thorpe and Leisel Jones, putting her two clear at the top of Australia's all-time list.

Track and field highlights

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah equalled the second-fastest time in history to retain her women's Olympic 100 metres title on Saturday evening.

She won with an Olympic-record of 10.61 seconds, well ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing an all-Jamaican podium.

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed Olympic gold in the men's 100m, breaking retired Jamaican star Usain Bolt's 13-year hold on the event.

Jacobs, 26, timed a European record of 9.80 seconds, with American Fred Kerley taking silver in 9.84sec in one of the most understated major 100m races in recent times.

Canada's Andre de Grasse, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, repeated the feat in 9.89.

Poland won the inaugural mixed 4x400m relay while Sweden's Danel Stahl claimed the men's discus gold.

Weightlifter Fares El-Bakh became Qatar's first Olympic champion in history as he won the men's 96kg with a new Games record.

Tennis Gold for Germany, Czech Republic

In the men's singles, Alexander Zverev brushed aside Karen Khachanov to take the title in Tokyo on Sunday.

The fourth seed, who ended Novak Djokovic's Golden Grand Slam bid in the semi-finals, produced a dominant display to win 6-3, 6-1 after just 79 minutes at the Ariake Tennis Park.

"There is nothing better than this," said Zverev, who fell to the ground in celebration after clinching the win.

The world number five becomes only the second German to win an Olympic singles gold after Steffi Graf in 1988, while Boris Becker and Michael Stich took the men's doubles crown four years later.

In the women's doubles, Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova added the Olympic women's doubles title to their French Open crown by beating Swiss singles champion Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in Sunday's final.

The top seeds edged a tight opening set before racing through the second to win 7-5, 6-1 on their fifth match point.

Dark cloud over the ring

There was a sentiment of anger and disappointment for the French team when it came to boxing however.

Super-heavyweight Mourad Aliev lashed out at an "injustice" and sat in protest on the side of the ring after he was disqualified for headbutting in the quarter-finals Sunday.

In what was the first major controversy in the boxing in the Japanese capital, Aliev was disqualified in the second round against Britain's Frazer Clarke.

The 26-year-old Aliev claimed that officials had admitted they had made a mistake.

"I sat down to protest against the unfairness for me," he said.

"I prepared for these Games for four years... I really wanted to fight against the injustice, so that was my way to show that I don't agree with that decision."

He added: "So the judges went to discuss together to know what happened. They said that I would have won, however it was already written that I was disqualified so the decision cannot be unmade.

