Who said what in sport this weekend
Paris (AFP)
"My chest hurts, I am so happy."
-- Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah after equalling the second-fastest time in history to retain her women's Olympic 100m title.
"The consequences physically hopefully will not create a problem for me for the US Open, but that's something that I'm not sure about right now."
-- Novak Djokovic after his defeat in the Olympic Games bronze medal match and withdrawal from the mixed doubles third-place play-off due to shoulder trouble.
"I was going to meet with him in the Olympic Village and have a coffee but I was speaking to my girlfriend for too long and missed it. So it's thanks to her that we weren't together."
-- Pole vault world record-holder Armand Duplantis on how fate intervened to help him avoid a potentially ruinous meeting with Covid-positive rival Sam Kendricks at the Tokyo Olympics.
"I was so tired and jet-lagged, I couldn't sleep much during the last two days."
-- Olympic cycling time-trial gold medallist Annemiek van Vleuten after winning the San Sabastian Classic in Spain on Saturday, just three days after her triumph in Japan.#photo1
"The last thing we need is a war of words."
-- British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland after defeat in the second Test left their series with world champions South Africa level at 1-1.
"Nice bowling game. So frustrating."
-- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after crashing out on the first lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
"When I was arriving at the big moment my legs don't work too good. Now my legs go really good when it's a big moment."
-- Shock Olympic 100m men's champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs
"He's been a shining star for a long time."#photo2
-- Lewis Hamilton on Esteban Ocon's maiden win at the Hungarian Grand Prix
"I am safe and they are in the process of deciding where I am going to spend the night."
-- Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya under police protection in Japan after claiming her country had forced her to leave the Tokyo Olympics.
