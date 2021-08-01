Golden moment: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah crosses the finish line to win the Olympic Games 100m ahead of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"My chest hurts, I am so happy."

-- Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah after equalling the second-fastest time in history to retain her women's Olympic 100m title.

"The consequences physically hopefully will not create a problem for me for the US Open, but that's something that I'm not sure about right now."

-- Novak Djokovic after his defeat in the Olympic Games bronze medal match and withdrawal from the mixed doubles third-place play-off due to shoulder trouble.

"I was going to meet with him in the Olympic Village and have a coffee but I was speaking to my girlfriend for too long and missed it. So it's thanks to her that we weren't together."

-- Pole vault world record-holder Armand Duplantis on how fate intervened to help him avoid a potentially ruinous meeting with Covid-positive rival Sam Kendricks at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I was so tired and jet-lagged, I couldn't sleep much during the last two days."

-- Olympic cycling time-trial gold medallist Annemiek van Vleuten after winning the San Sabastian Classic in Spain on Saturday, just three days after her triumph in Japan.

#photo1

"The last thing we need is a war of words."

-- British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland after defeat in the second Test left their series with world champions South Africa level at 1-1.

"Nice bowling game. So frustrating."

-- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after crashing out on the first lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"When I was arriving at the big moment my legs don't work too good. Now my legs go really good when it's a big moment."

-- Shock Olympic 100m men's champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs

"He's been a shining star for a long time."

#photo2

-- Lewis Hamilton on Esteban Ocon's maiden win at the Hungarian Grand Prix

"I am safe and they are in the process of deciding where I am going to spend the night."

-- Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya under police protection in Japan after claiming her country had forced her to leave the Tokyo Olympics.

© 2021 AFP