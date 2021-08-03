Vikings drop defender Gladney after assault indictment

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback who started 15 games in 2020 as a rookie, was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday after being indicted in Texas on felony assault charges

Jeff Gladney, a first-round selection in last year's NFL Draft, was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday after being indicted on felony assault charges.

The 24-year-old cornerback faces charges from a Texas grand jury for assault of a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship.

"Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately," a Vikings team statement said.

"We take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment."

Gladney, who has not been around the team since his April arrest in Dallas, was selected 31st overall in the 2020 draft and started 15 games for the Vikings last year as a rookie. He made 81 tackles, forced a fumble and deflected three passes.

The Vikings went 7-9 last season, finishing one game behind Chicago for the final wildcard playoff berth in the National Conference.

Gladney was charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, applying pressure to the neck and throat, and for "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" causing bodily injury, according to the indictment.

