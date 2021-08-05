Olympic BMX rider Fields to leave hospital after head injury

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields will be released from hospital on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a serious head injury sustained while competing in Tokyo, US team officials said.

Fields, the gold medallist at the Rio 2016 Games, suffered a brain haemorrhage when he fell heavily during the semi-final on July 30 and was rushed to hospital, where he spent time in intensive care.

The US Olympic team's chief medical officer Jonathan Finnoff said the 28-year-old was ready to make the journey back to the United States.

"He will now return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation," Finnoff said.

Field, who said before heading to Tokyo that he was considering retirement after the Games, sounded an optimistic note on social media.

"I'm back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we're working!" he tweeted.

