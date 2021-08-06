Dahmen goes bogey free to seize lead at PGA Barracuda

American Joel Dahmen plays a shot on the 14th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California

Los Angeles (AFP)

Joel Dahmen scored 16 points in a bogey-free start to grab the first-round lead at the PGA's Barracuda Championship on Thursday in Truckee, California.

The 33-year-old American rolled in eight birdies without a bogey at the event, which uses the Modified Stableford scoring system.

"You can make plenty of birdies and eagles, but there's doubles out there, as well," he said of the Old Greenwood course.

"It's tough at altitude sometimes. You don’t really know what you're doing out here. It's all guess.

"With the wind blowing the way it was, I didn't have a number in mind or anything, but I hit some bad shots that turned out great, hit some good shots that turned out good, and my ball just found the hole today."

Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and none for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

Stephan Jaeger is in second with 14 points and Scott Harrington is in third with 13 points. Harrington posted an eagle on the eighth hole.

Michael Thompson and Emiliano Grillo are tied for fourth with 12 points. Canada's Roger Sloan is alone in sixth with 11.

