China's Cao Yuan wins Olympic men's 10m platform diving gold

Cao Yuan helped reassert China's diving dominance, winning gold in the men's 10m platform at the Tokyo Olympics

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

China proved its Olympic diving dominance once again on Saturday as Cao Yuan took gold in the individual 10m platform, with teammate Yang Jian scooping the silver.

Bronze went to Britain's Tom Daley, who was back on the podium after an emotional gold medal win in the men's 10m synchronised last week.

That was the only diving event out of eight at the Tokyo Games that has not been won by China.

Cao and Yang were dominant through most of the 10m platform competition, taking the two top spots in both qualifiers and semi-finals.

But Daley battled hard, grabbing pole position in two of the six rounds of the final before slipping back into third in the final two.

Cao came out strong from the start, taking three tens on his first dive, and finishing with 582.35 points, just ahead of Yang, with 580.40.

Daley ended with 548.25.

Cao, 26, becomes the first athlete to win gold in all three diving disciplines, having taken the 3m springboard top spot in Rio and the 10m synchronised in London.

© 2021 AFP