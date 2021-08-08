Forrest claims first European Tour title, says late father would be 'chuffed'

Advertising Read more

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Scotland's Grant Forrest birdied the last two holes to hold off England's James Morrison and win his first European Tour title in the Hero Open on Sunday, dedicating victory to his late father.

Forrest finished on 24 under par following a final round 66 after Morrison had set the clubhouse target following a superb 63.

Forrest is the first Scottish player to win on home soil since former British Open champion Paul Lawrie won at Gleneagles in 2012.

That was the same year that Forrest was Scottish Amateur champion and the year his father Graeme died from cancer.

"There's so many emotions," Forrest said. "To do it in front of everyone that's come up to support me - the last year and a half has been a real challenge, on and off the course.

"We've been through quite a lot as a family. To do it here it's what I've always dreamed of to win a European Tour event.

"Losing my dad in 2012 was a big change in our lives. It's not an easy thing to deal with and we've all dealt with it in different ways. I think I've just put a lot into golf and obviously wish he was here to see this; he would be so chuffed.

"He's been the big inspiration and a lot of the reason that I've really knuckled down and kept going when times were tough. It will take a while to sink in. I'm just delighted. I think there's a big party at the in-laws tonight so we'll enjoy that."

