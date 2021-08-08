Martin takes first MotoGP win at Styria Grand Prix

Advertising Read more

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld (Austria) (AFP)

Rookie Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac cruised to his first MotoGP victory in the Styria Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing comfortably ahead of Spanish compatriot and reigning champion Joan Mir on a Suzuki.

French championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha was third in a race that had to be restarted after the KTM of Spaniard Dani Pedrosa and the Aprilia of Italian Lorenzo Savadori caught fire in the middle of the track after a third-lap crash.

Martin, the reigning Moto2 champion, started from pole position and made the most of his advantage on the restart, grabbing the lead after some early after some early jostling and pulling away to finish 1.58sec ahead of reigning MotoGP champion Mir.

The victory restored Ducati's domination at the Red Bull Ring, the fastest track in MotoGP, where they won five straight races before Miguel Oliveira interrupted their streak last year on a KTM.

Mir, meanwhile, recorded the best result of his title defence.

Quartararo finished 8sec further back, ahead of Australian Brad Binder on a KTM who gained two places on the final lap.

Pedrosa was fit to ride in the second race on a back-up bike and finished 10th.

