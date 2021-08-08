Spanish press reports Messi on his way to PSG, Kylian Mbappé off to Real Madrid

An emotional Lionel Messi struggles to compose himself before addressing reporters on his departure from Barcelona.

Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo says Lionel Messi could be in Paris as early as Tuesday. And another specialist daily, Marca, says the Argentinian's transfer could force PSG to sell French international striker Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Messi himself says Paris is "one possibility among many".

Argentinian football ace Lionel Messi has confirmed his departure from Barcelona, saying signing for Paris club PSG remains a "possibility".

Messi was in tears at the start of Sunday's Barcelona press conference, at which he was enthusiastically applauded by team mates and working journalists.

Clearly emotional, he began by confirming that he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire professional career.

The 34-year-old Argentinian superstar, six times winner of the Ballon d'Or, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him.

Messi said he never expected to leave Barcelona under the conditions imposed by the Covid pandemic.

"I never thought I'd see the Nou Camp (the club's famous home stadium) closed. I would have liked to say goodbye to you all. But we have to settle for this today."

'This year, I wanted to stay'

Messi admitted that he had wanted to quit Barcelona last year, but that, this season, he would have been happy to stay. The La Liga salary rules simply made that impossible, he explained, even after he agreed to take a 50 percent salary cut.

He described this departure as the saddest and most difficult moment in his career.

He said he had believed up to the last moment that some sort of deal could have been hammered out. It just wasn't possible.

As for the future, he was solidly evasive. Asked if he was about to sign for Paris St-Germain, he replied:

"It's one possibilty among others. I've had a lot of calls. Right now, nothing is decided for sure."

Cash rich PSG are one of the few clubs who would be able to afford the Argentinian.

A move to Paris would reunite Messi with his close friend Neymar, with whom he played at Barcelona.

According to local newspaper Le Parisien, an agreement between PSG and the Argentinian could be sealed as early as later on Sunday.

French sports daily L'Equipe forecast a "record contract" of three years, "with an annual net salary of 40 million euros".

Messi could sign for two seasons, plus an optional one.

The Spanish press adds that the quadruple winner of the Champions League could receive a signing bonus of 30 million euros.

