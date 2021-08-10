Lionel Messi signs for Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi hailed fans at Le Bourget airport near Paris after arriving from Barcelona to sign a contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain added Lionel Messi to their roster of stars on Tuesday less than a week after the 34-year-old Argentine was told he was unable to remain at Barcelona because of their poor finances.

Advertising Read more

Messi flew into Le Bourget airport just outside Paris during the late afternoon. Clad in dark slacks and a T-shirt emblazoned with a PSG slogan: "Ici, c'est Paris", he waved to waiting fans.

More PSG supporters were outside the Hopital Américain to the west of Paris where the Argentina captain was scheduled to have a medical.

PSG, who finished the 2021 season in second place behind Lille, boasted about the imminent arrival of the six-time Ballon D'Or winner on social media.

After drafting in the former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, the most glittering jewel in world football will hold a press conference at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday morning before a formal presentation on the field.

Turnaround

In 2019, Messi lobbied vigorously for Barcelona to repurchase Neymar from PSG after selling the Brazilian for 222 million euros in 2017.

The proposed deal collapsed and two years later Messi, who had been at Barcelona for more than two decades, has ventured to France's Ligue 1.

Neymar posted “Back together” on Instagram above a montage of his and Messi’s best goals and assists from their time together at Barcelona.

They will be expected to recreate that magic and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will also be able to add wizardry from Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria into the mix while Marco Verratti pulls the strings from midfield.

Advantage

"Paris Saint-Germain wants to win the Champions League," said Alejandro Valente RFI sports editor-in-chief.

"Pochettino can find solutions with these kind of players."

Messi is expected to earn around 35 million euros a year during a two-year deal that should help PSG waltz to the Ligue 1 crown.

"Messi is the best player in the world," said Niko Kovac as his Monaco side prepared for their second leg game against Sparta Prague in the qualifying round of the Champions League.

"His arrival will make it even harder for PSG's opponents," Kovac added.

"But I love to see him play and it would be great for the reputation of our league. I think everyone in France should be happy."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe