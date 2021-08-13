Lorient and Monaco start second round of Ligue 1 action in shadow of Messi mania

Fans have flocked to the official Paris Saint-Germain store in Paris to buy Lionel Messi jerseys.

Lorient and Monaco kick off the second round of games in Ligue 1 on Friday night following five frenzied days of hysteria and hyperbole accompanying the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old Argentine on Tuesday signed a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain expected to bring him around 70 million euros in wages.

The six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or will add his goals and guile to a PSG forward line that includes nearly 500 million euros worth of talent in the shape of the Brazil star Neymar, France’s World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé and Argentina international Angel Di Maria.

With such riches, the PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to recapture the Ligue 1 crown from Lille and steer the side to the Champions League title.

Expectation

On Tuesday night in the qualifying rounds for this season’s tournament, Monaco saw off Sparta Prague 3-1 to advance 5-1 on aggregate to the play-off round where they will take on Shakhtar Donetsk over two legs.

Success against the Ukrainians will furnish them with a berth in the group stages along with Lille, PSG, Bayern Munich and last season's winners Chelsea.

Lorient seek the more modest ambition of survival. The Bretons finished last season in 16th - two points off the relegation zone following a surge of form in which they took 10 points from their last five games.

Christophe Pelissier’s men and Niko Kovac’s Monaco side both started their 2021/2022 campaigns with 1-1 draws against Saint-Etienne and Nantes respectively.

Test

But Pelissier said his players faced a struggle on Friday night against a team that was already into its groove.

“Usually the good thing about playing the big teams at the start of the season is that they haven’t yet got into gear,” he said.

“However Monaco have had highly competitive games and it will be a test for our players,” he added.

“But then again every week in the league will be a test.”

PSG, who won their opening game at Troyes 2-1, entertain Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

Messi, who has not played since leading Argentina to the Copa America in July, is unlikely to be in Pochettino’s line-up for the fixture.

However, he is scheduled to go out onto the field to greet fans at the Parc des Princes before the match.

Before such pyrotechnics, the champions Lille, who came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Metz, take on Nice who are led by Christophe Galtier - the man who led them to the title last season.

