Messi needs time before he shines at PSG, warns Pochettino

Lionel Messi (left) and Neymar are unlikely to feature for for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg as they return to match fitness after featuring for Argentina and Brazil respectively in the Copa America.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Maurico Pochettino warned fans to be patient during Lionel Messi’s early days adapting to life at the club after two decades at Barcelona.

Messi, 34, signed a two-year deal on Tuesday with PSG expected to bring him around 70 million euros.

The Argentina skipper scored nearly 700 goals with Barcelona and will add heft to a 500-million euro forward trident of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria.

"Our challenge now is to ensure all of these top players form a team capable of meeting all the challenges ahead of it," said Pochettino ahead of Saturday night’s Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Wait

Messi is unlikely to feature in PSG’s first home game of the 2021/22 season having led Argentina to the Copa America crown on 11 July. The Brazil playmaker Neymar, who played in the final against Argentina, is also set to be absent.

However, Messi will be among several star signings to parade on the Parc des Princes turf in front of supporters before the match.

"We want to make sure that this team becomes a strong unit," added Pochettino. “We will take things step by step and we will get to know each other.

"We want to have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit."

Additions

With the arrivals of Gigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi in defence, Gino Wijnaldum in midfield and Messi, PSG are expected to cruise to the Ligue 1 title they lost to Lille last season.

They will also be favourites to retain their Coupe de France crown and capture the Champions League.

Last season in European club football's most prestigious tournament, they went down in the semi-final to Manchester City who lost to English Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final.

Messi, who won four Champions League medals and 10 La Liga titles during his 17 years in the Barcelona team, vowed on Wednesday to fight with PSG for more European and domestic glory.

Luck

“It’s not always the best team that wins the Champions League,” he said. “You often need a little bit of luck and that’s what makes it so special.”

PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final in Lisbon and saw off Barcelona in the last 16 en route to the semis last season.

Failure to win Ligue 1 was another blemish on Pochettino’s card after taking over in January from Thomas Tuchel who steered Chelsea to that European triumph.

With the addition of Messi, Pochettino will have fewer excuses for domestic hegemony.

"We all know that Leo Messi is the best, or one of the best players in the world, without any doubt,” Pochettino added.

Victory over Strasbourg - who lost their opening game of the campaign at home to Angers - will maintain PSG’s 100 percent record after their 2-1 win at Troyes.

