Neuville holds off team-mate Breen to retain Ypres Rally lead

Ypres (Belgium) (AFP)

Thierry Neuville won the last stage of the morning to hold off a challenge for the lead in the Ypres Rally from Hyundai team-mate Craig Breen.

Irishman Breen won the opening two stages of the morning, stages nine and 10, to cut the Belgian's lead to just 3.5 seconds.

Neuville finished second to Welshman Elfyn Evans in a Toyota in stage 11, half a second ahead of Breen. The Belgian then won the fourth and last stage of the morning ahead of Finn Kalle Rovanpera in a Toyota with Breen third.

Neuville goes into the afternoon with a 6.8sec edge.

"Happy, but the afternoon will be as difficult, if not even more difficult with all the gravel. We are following our plan," said Neuville.

Breen said he had been driving carefully but also implied that the Hyundai plan might include team orders not to press Neuville too hard.

"I was very cautious at the start of the stage. Last time I was driving around kerbs I took a wheel off," said the Irishman "We're just toeing the party line now."

Evans was third at the break 39.2sec back. Rovanpera was fourth.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), the comfortable leader of the world championship, has struggling on the Belgian tarmac and lay fifth 51 seconds behind the leader.

The one leading Hyundai driver to struggle was Estonian Ott Tanak who dropped to sixth after losing 3 minutes with a puncture on stage nine.

"If you want to stay alive, you need to be focussed," he said. "The stages are fast and bumpy and tricky."

Part of the bumpy 10th stage was neutralised after Japanese Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta hit an electric pole and crashed out of the rally.

"I went wide and there was a big ditch," said Katsuta. "In this rally there is no chance to make this kind of mistake."

Four stages around Ypres are on the programme for the drivers on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the last four stages will take place on the other side of Belgium, in Francorchamps, forcing the paddock to a relocate almost 300 kilometres.

