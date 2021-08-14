PSG labour past Strasbourg after fireworks for Messi and other summer signings

Kylian Mbappé scored one goal and set up another in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 victory over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain edged past Strasbourg 4-2 on Saturday night after a parade of their five star signings and fireworks in front of fans at the Parc des Princes.

Two of them - Achraf Hakimi and Gino Wijnaldum - were on the field while the other three - Gigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi watched from the stands.

Messi's fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi struck first after only three minutes.

The 28-year-old nodded Abdou Diallo's cross over Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels for his second league goal of the season.

Kylian Mbappé - booed by sections of the stands for his reluctance to sign a contract extension - was credited with the the second after 25 minutes.

The 22-year-old France international jinked his way into the penalty area from the left and shot for the far post.

Sels appeared to have the effort well covered but the ball took a deflection off Ludovic Ajorque and skidded in at the near post.

Before Strasbourg could digest that piece of bad luck, Mbappé and another deflection had visited them. This time the ball looped over Sels to offer Julian Draxler a tap-in. The German gleefully accepted the gift for 3-0.

That should have terminated the contest. But Mauricio Pochettino's players contrived to create difficulties for themselves after the pause.

Comeback

They started the second half casually and Kevin Gameiro punished the sloppiness with a slick header past the PSG goalkeeper Kaylor Navas to make it 3-1.

Sels twice thwarted Mbappé from restoring PSG's two-goal advantage before Ajorque atoned for his earlier error with a powerful header past Navas.

Revived and with 25 minutes remaining, Strasbourg pressed for an equaliser against a side that appeared increasingly clueless in the transitions and blunt in attack.

But with salvation close, Strasbourg hit the self-destruct button after Alexander Dijku received two yellow cards within three minutes for fouls on Pablo Sarabia and Icardi.

Mbappé ended the rebellion four minutes from time. He discarded two defenders in his slipstream down the left wing and centred for an unmarked Sarabia to knock the ball in.

Even the obstinate cheered his heroics.

