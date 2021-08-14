Raphael Varane become a Man U man

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United after a a decade at Real Madrid where he won 19 trophies inclduing four Champions League titles.

France international Raphael Varane on Saturday completed his 60 million euro move from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner signed a four-year contract with last season’s Premier League runners-up and will link up with compatriots Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” said Varane.

After showing potential during his rise through the academy at Lens, United was one of three suitors for his signature in 2011.

However, Varane opted for Real Madrid on the advice of Zinedine Zidane who was then one of the advisors to the Madrid president Florentino Perez.

During a decade at the La Liga giants, Varane won 19 trophies including four Champions League crowns - three of them under Zidane.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career,” Varane added.

“And I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

“Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Varane was presented to the Old Trafford faithful ahead of their opening day match against Leeds United.

The Frenchman was given a rapturous reception and the feel-good factor continued as Bruno Fernandes hit a hat trick in the 5-1 destruction of Leeds.

Solskjaer said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years.

“Raphaël is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

"He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed."

