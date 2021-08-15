Philipsen wins Vuelta a Espana bunch sprint

Advertising Read more

Burgos (Spain) (AFP)

Alpecin's Jasper Philipsen won a classic mass bunch sprint on the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, edging out Deceuninck's Fabio Jakobsen and Bike Exchange's Michael Matthews.

Jumbo's defending champion Primoz Roglic retains the overall leader's red jersey while Philipsen took the green sprint jersey thanks to his sprint-finish win after a 166km flat run from Caleruega to Burgos in 31C (92F) heat.

British hope Adam Yates lost around 30 seconds on the day and several riders were held up by a late crash a few kilometres from the finish as teams jostled for position.

This victory means Philipsen rounded out a trio of victories for the second-tier team Alpecin-Fenix after Tim Merlier won the first bunch sprint on the Giro d'Italia and on the Tour de France this year.

"It just shows how everyone from the team is really motivated," said Philipsen, who was in the first three six times on the Tour de France in July.

"I had a lot of support and this is how we can win sprints. Each of us can be very happy tonight and we start this Grand Tour in a good way."

© 2021 AFP