Cavendish, Froome included in Tour of Germany field

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain will ride at this month's Tour of Germany

Berlin (AFP)

Legendary sprinter Mark Cavendish and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome are set to be included in a star-studded field for this month's Tour of Germany.

Cavendish and Froome will race in the four-stage race from August 26-29.

Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Cavendish, 36, rolled back the years to win four stages on this year's Tour de France to take the green points jersey.

His tally saw the Englishman equal Eddy Merckx's 46-year-old record tally of 34 stage wins to write his name in Tour history.

Froome, 36, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, will also take part in the race around Germany which starts on the Baltic coast at Stralsund and finishes in Nuremberg.

Also included in the 132-strong field are German sprinters Andre Greipel, who will retire at the end of this season, and Nils Politt, who also won a stage on this year's Tour.

