Japanese Grand Prix called off due to coronavirus pandemic

Organisers called off the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1 bosses on Wednesday called off the Japanese Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic, for a second year in a row.

Advertising Read more

The race, which did not take place last year during the first wave of the pandemic, was scheduled for 8-10 October at the Suzuka circuit near the city of Nagoya.

Health chiefs in Japan said numbers of infections were still high in the country despite a state of emergency in several prefectures.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan, the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.

"Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.”

Olympics

Japan recently hosted the Olympic Games in Tokyo between 23 July and 8 August without spectators at the various venues.

Paralympic competitions between 24 August and 5 September will also be held without fans in the stadiums.

Strict protocols for athletes, their coaching staff and the media operated during the Olympics and the same measures will be in force during the Paralympics.

Formula One also boasts strict guidelines, with teams in “health bubbles” and frequent testing for Covid-19 of all personnel and media.

But despite the precautions, races in China, Canada, Singapore and Australia have been cancelled this season.

"Formula One has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties,” added the statement.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers’ table after 11 rounds of the campaign. Max Verstappen is eight points behind the Briton and Hamilton’s compatriot Lando Norris is third.

The next Grand Prix takes place in Belgium on 29 August.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe