Freeman hits for second cycle as MLB Braves beat Marlins

Washington (AFP)

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time in his career on Wednesday, powering the Braves to a Major League Baseball victory at Miami.

Freeman completed the feat with a home run in the sixth inning of Atlanta's 11-9 triumph over the Marlins.

Freeman also hit for the cycle -- delivering a single, double, triple and homer in the same game -- in 2016 and he became the first Braves player to hit for the cycle multiple times.

National League 2020 Most Valuable Player Freeman became the third MLB player to hit for the cycle this year after Trea Turner and Jake Cronenworth.

Freeman smacked a first-inning double, tripled in the fourth inning, singled in the fifth and blasted his 27th homer of the season in the sixth, matching teammate Adam Duvall for second in the National League, seven behind San Diego's Fernando Tatis.

© 2021 AFP