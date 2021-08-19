Good news and bad news for French hopes at Cincinnati Masters tennis

Gaël Monfils on his way to victory against Australian Alex de Minaur at the Cincinnati Masters.

With the top seeds safely advancing in both the men's and women's competitions, there was a second round win for Frenchman Gaël Monfils. That's the good news. In the women's draw, French hope Caroline Garcia was eliminated by the eighth-seeded Spaniard, Garbiñe Muguruza.

Advertising Read more

The top seeds went through yesterday's Cincinnati Masters second round without too much trouble.

Leading the men's draw, Russian Daniil Medvedev easily got the better of American challenger Mackenzie McDonald, 6-2, 6-2.

Greek number two, Stefanos Tsitsipas, had a struggle before seeing off another American, Sebastian Korda, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The third and fourth rated men, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev, are also safely through.

Frenchman Gael Monfils earned the 500th match win of his career as he beat Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-5. Victory put the 34-year-old into the third round against sixth seed Andrey Rublev, who was all of six years old when the Frenchman won his first ATP match in 2004.

Scotland's Andy Murray is out of the running. He lost to ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

The Scotsman, who has been struggling to re-establish himself on tour after his latest injury -- a groin problem -- lost the second-round contest in one and three-quarter hours to the player who knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon.

Murray fired a respectable 11 aces, and saved four break points.

"This week was fairly positive. I played much better than at Wimbledon and the grass season," he said. "This week my body felt good, even if hardcourts are not easy on the body.

"Physically I was tired after some of the long rallies, but I felt fine."

Barty bashes on, Garcia goes home

Japan's Naomi Osaka battled back to take a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff and advance into the third round.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty moved on as well, bouncing back from a Tokyo Olympic first-round loss to start her pre-US Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Britain's Heather Watson.

Angelique Kerber upset the form by beating fourth seed Elina Svitolina.

But there was no such luck for Caroline Garcia, the French player losing to Garbiñe Muguruza, 6-4, 6-3.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe