Farrant relishing change from Lord's spectator to Hundred finalist

London (AFP)

Tash Farrant said he felt "quite emotional" after her return of four wickets for just 10 runs helped the Oval Invincibles beat the Birmingham Phoenix to book a place in the inaugural women's final of English cricket's Hundred competition at Lord's on Saturday.

Farrant was not in the squad when England won the 2017 Women's World Cup and instead watched the final from among the crowd at Lord's.

But the now 25-year-old can look forward to being involved in a showpiece match at the 'home of cricket' against the Southern Brave after her starring role in Friday's eliminator.

The Invincibles were held to a seemingly below-par total of 114-7 on their Oval home ground, with South Africa's Marizanne Kapp top-scoring with 37.

The Phoenix looked to be on course to join their men's team in the final only to collapse from 81-4 to 94 all out, with left-arm seamer Farrant returning the best bowling figures so far in the 100 balls per side tournament.

"I felt quite emotional actually after the game knowing that I'm going to get to play a final at Lord's," said Farrant who has appeared in three one-day internationals and 15 T20s for England.

"I was actually there watching that day in the crowd (World Cup) and I knew that it was somewhere I wanted to be and somewhere I wanted to play on the big stage.

"Obviously we've already played at Lord's in the Hundred and I just know the atmosphere's going to be electric tomorrow (Saturday)."

Farrant added: "It was unbelievable today. We've had amazing support at the Oval so I think that's going to put us in good stead.

"We've already played in front of some really vibrant crowds and hopefully we'll have the same again tomorrow."

After the Phoenix lost both openers without scoring, captain Amy Jones (35) and Erin Burns (23) got them back on course with a third-wicket stand worth 52.

Farrant, however, took a stunning catch to dismiss Burns off the bowling of Kapp, before taking the wicket of England wicketkeeper Jones in her role as a bowler just one ball later.

"I'm just so happy to get through to the final, this was our goal," said Farrant. "Firstly to get through to the final stages and then to win that game, just really special and I'm just so happy to be honest."

