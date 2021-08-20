Marsch wins battle of US bosses as Leipzig thrash Stuttgart

Dominik Szoboszlai scored twice as RB Leipzig cruised to victory over Stuttgart on Friday

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Jesse Marsch celebrated his first Bundesliga win in charge of RB Leipzig in a battle of the US coaches on Friday, as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Pellegrino Matarazzo's VfB Stuttgart.

Victory over Matarazzo's Stuttgart side was a welcome boost for new Leipzig boss Marsch, in the first ever clash between two American coaches in the Bundesliga.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored brilliant long-range goals either side of half-time as Leipzig bounced back from a disappointing opening day loss to Mainz last week.

Marsch's side put on a furious attacking display in the first half, chalking up 12 shots on goal before they finally broke Stuttgart's defences on 38 minutes.

The goal was worth waiting for, as new signing Szoboszlai smashed the ball into the bottom corner from outside the area to open his Bundesliga account.

Emil Forsberg doubled the lead straight from the kick-off in the second half, flicking the ball over the goalkeeper after a brilliant backheel assist from Andre Silva.

Szoboszlai made it 3-0 almost by accident a few minutes later. His fizzing free-kick was intended as a cross, but sailed into the bottom corner without anyone else getting a touch.

Silva then also scored his first goal for Leipzig, coolly converted from the penalty spot after a hotly disputed handball decision.

© 2021 AFP