Osaka falls to outsider in Cincinnati shock; Paire battles on for France

Second seed Naomi Osaka is on her way home from the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters tennis championship, having lost her third-round match to Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann. In the men's, Gaël Monfils was among the day's losers, leaving Benoît Paire to carry the flag for France.

Osaka, four-time Grand Slam champion, and seeded to reach the Cincinnati final, went down 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Jil Teichmann, the world number 76. Afterwards, Osaka said she had no regrets, admitting that her Tokyo Olympic third-round loss had been on her mind.

"I was doing all I was supposed to do," the Japanese world number two said. "In the second and third sets I was too defensive.

Osaka lost to an opponent who has struggled with several injuries this season but is now back to health.

"I knew inside I had this level and I was able to show it on court," said Cincinnati quarter-finalist Teichmann. "This week things are working out. I needed to be patient and here I am."

Osaka said she wished she could have won more than the 20,000 euros in prize money to donate in aid of the earthquake recovery effort in Haiti, her father's homeland. Tournament officials have since said they will match her donation.

Paire advances, Monfils bows out

It was another mixed day for the French contenders in the men's draw.

Benoît Paire survived an epic battle to beat US challenger John Isner 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1.

But it's all over for Gaël Monfils, beaten 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5) in another classic, edged by the Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev.

Another Russian, top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, continued his surge towards the decider with a 6-3, 6-3 dismissal of Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrrov.

And the number two, Stefanos Tsitsipas, beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

