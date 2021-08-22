Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"The circumstances are difficult and unprecedented. Feeling sorry for yourself doesn't help. You have to win football matches, keep it together and show spirit."

-- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 2-0 loss to Chelsea, his team's second in two games this season.

"If you like that sort of thing, watch wrestling."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on challenges going unpunished by referees in the Premier League.

"He has always trained well and has always been available. I've read rumours in the papers, but he's never wanted to leave Juventus."

-- Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri on speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo wants a return to Real Madrid.

"Stars alone are stars. If they work together, they win titles."

-- Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insisting he is happy with the stars he has rather than speculating on Ronaldo or even Kylian Mbappe.

"I saw things you don't even see at under-12s level."

-- Lyon coach Peter Bosz after his team let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 at home to French Ligue 1 new boys Clermont.

"I don't think it would be very nice if I change shorts on the court in front of everybody."

Men of endurance: Toyota drivers Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez celebrate their Le Mans win JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER AFP

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas after taking an eight-minute bathroom break during his Cincinnati Masters semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev.

"I was crying like a little girl."

-- Le Mans 24 Hour Race winner Mike Conway

"We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed."

-- Marseille president Pablo Longoria after the French Ligue 1 game at Nice was abandoned

© 2021 AFP