Wolfsburg sign Germany striker Waldschmidt from Benfica

Berlin (AFP)

Wolfsburg confirmed on Sunday that they had strengthened their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League by signing Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt from Benfica.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the transfer costing the Bundesliga club around 12 million euros ($14 million).

Waldschmidt has returned to Germany after one season with Benfica where he scored seven goals in 27 Portuguese league games.

Wolfsburg are early leaders in the Bundesliga table after winning their first two games and are return to the Champions League after a five-year hiatus.

"He is a great fit for our team, not only athletically but also in terms of his character," said Wolfsburg sports director Marcel Schaefer.

"He is still developing, which is why we are looking forward to tackling our goals together with him."

Waldschmidt played in the Bundesliga for Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg, before they were relegated in 2018.

He made the last of his seven appearances for Germany as a replacement in last November's 6-0 thrashing away to Spain and was not selected for the German Euro 2020 squad.

"I am very happy to be back in the Bundesliga, I really wanted to come back," said Waldschmidt.

"I want to contribute as quickly as I can to VfL achieving their aims in the Bundesliga and on the European stage."

© 2021 AFP