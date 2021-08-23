Australia re-appoints swim coach Taylor through to Paris Olympics

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Australian head swim coach Rohan Taylor on Monday had his contract extended through to the 2024 Paris Olympics after one of the country's best-ever Games in Tokyo.

The Dolphins, as the team is known, took home 20 medals in the pool, including nine gold -- their biggest haul since Athens in 2004.

Taylor, who took over when long-time coach Jacco Verhaeren quit last year to return to his native Netherlands, said he was thrilled to be staying in the job.

"I am so incredibly proud of what we achieved in Tokyo -– athletes, coaches and staff included –- and the great environment we have built in this team over the past few years," he said.

"With a shorter cycle to Paris now, I look forward to continuing the work with our coaches and athlete leaders to build on this success and maintaining the fantastic culture we have created."

Australia's Tokyo haul, spearheaded by their women, re-established their credentials as the main challengers to the United States in the pool.

Putting it into perspective, the US swim team won just 11 gold to Australia's nine in Japan, compared to 16-3 in Rio.

Swimming Australia chief executive Alex Baumann said Taylor had done an "outstanding job".

"The board and I are fully supportive of re-contracting Rohan through to Paris," he added.

© 2021 AFP