Former NHL player Hayes dies at 31: Bruins

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31, the Boston Bruins said Monday

New York (AFP)

Former Boston Bruins and United States international winger Jimmy Hayes has died, a statement from the National Hockey League team said Monday.

The 31-year-old, who also had stints at the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils, was found dead at his home, US media reported.

"The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes," the Bruins said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."

No cause of death was given, but the Boston Globe reported that the death was not considered suspicious.

The Devils also paid tribute to Hayes, in a statement posted on Twitter.

"His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him," the Devils wrote. "He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome. You will be missed, Jimmy."

Hayes, who also represented the United States at the 2014 World Championships, scored 109 points in 334 games during seven NHL seasons. His last season in the NHL was 2017-2018.

