French top-flight match abandoned after bottles thrown, players attacked by fans

Players from both Nice and Marseille intervene to protect Dimitri Payet from a supporter who attempted to kick him.

The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd. An ugly brawl broke out involving players, staff and spectators.

Marseille refused to restart the match with club officials claiming their players' safety could not be guaranteed.

Trouble at the Allianz Riviera Stadium flared in the 75th minute when Marseille star Payet, who had been targeted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner, launched one back at the Nice fans.

Angry home supporters then clambered onto the pitch, threatening Payet.

Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi ran towards the end of the ground to face down the fans.

Nice skipper Dante attempted to calm angry supporters.

Stewards tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli was seen being restrained by his staff and players.

The referee then led both teams off to the safety of the dressing room.

Marseille refuse to continue

Eighty minutes after the game was suspended, Nice, who were leading through a Kasper Dolberg goal, said they wanted to restart.

Marseille, however, wanted the match halted for good.

"The decision was taken by the authorities to resume the match, but Marseille do not want to," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere told broadcaster Prime Video.

According to a source, the referee Benoit Bastien was also opposed to a restart.

Eventually, the match was abandoned when the Marseille team refused to continue.

Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

That clash at Montpellier's Stade Mosson was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head.

