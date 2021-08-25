PSG turn down Real Madrid offer of €160 million for Kylian Mbappé

Spanish football club Real Madrid have offered €160 million to Paris Saint-Germain for France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé, French and Spanish media reported on Wednesday. The offer has been rejected.

According to the daily publications L'Equipe and Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 club have rejected the proposal for 22-year-old Mbappé, whose contract at the Parc de Princes expires next June.

PSG paid €180 million to Monaco for the forward in 2017 and are keen for him to sign a new deal.

How much is a fair price for Kylian Mbappe? 💰 pic.twitter.com/piM7m4iM6Y — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2021

After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappé "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.

Mbappé has scored once and provided two assists in three appearances so far this season.

Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday.

