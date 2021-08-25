Thompson-Herah has Griffith-Joyner's 100m record in her 'reach'
Lausanne (AFP)
Jamaica's women's 100m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah said on Wednesday Florence Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old record over the distance is in her "reach" before this week's Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.
Thompson-Herah, 29, defended her Olympic title in July with a time of 10.61sec and will run on Thursday in dry conditions with minimal wind in Switzerland.
The US' Griffith-Joyner ran 10.49sec in 1988 and Thompson-Herah clocked a personal best of 10.54sec in Oregon on Saturday.
"Going to Prefontaine there was no intention of breaking that record," she said.
"It was a normal race day and I came out if with a PB after a tiring championship.
"10.5 is definitely in my reach but I wouldn't say it's a target right now.
"On a perfect day and perfect weather, if I get that, I would definitely challenge it," she added.
