French football league bans spectators at Nice, suspends Marseille physio

Players, staff and supporters of both teams became involved in last weekend's on-pitch brawl.

French top-flight football club Nice have been ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors, while a member of Marseille's backroom staff has been suspended following the brawl which forced the abandonment of the French Ligue 1 game between the two sides last weekend.

Advertising Read more

The administrative body of the French league (PFL) told Nice that spectators will be banned from Saturday's game against Bordeaux at the Allianz Riviera stadium as punishment following last weekend's pitch invasion and mass brawl involving fans, players and staff.

Marseille's physical trainer Pablo Fernandez was suspended "from all official duties" after being accused of hitting a supporter.

Last Saturday's game was halted after 75 minutes when Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet threw a bottle, which had been thrown at him, back into the Nice end of the stadium.

Dozens of fans then invaded the pitch and confronted Payet.

Marseille eventually refused to play on, fearing for their safety, and the game was abandoned with Nice leading 1-0.

Further sanctions from PFL likely

The PFL added that further measures are likely to be announced regarding more sanctions as well as the fate of the game itself.

Meanwhile, a Nice supporter accused of aiming a kick at Payet is to appear in court.

"He will be presented to the court at the end of his police custody for 'unlawful intrusion on the playing area disturbing a sporting event' and 'voluntary violence at a public gathering'," said the deputy public prosecutor, Jean- Philippe Navarre.

"This person aimed at a kick at Dimitri Payet," he said.

The man has a court history for incidents unrelated to sport.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe