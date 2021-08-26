Organisers announce dates for postponed Rugby League World Cup

The Rugby League World Cup postponed to next year due to safety concerns expressed by the top two nations Australia and New Zealand will run from October 15 to November 19 in England organisers announced

Next year's Rugby League World Cup postponed from this year will take place from October 15 to November 19, organisers announced on Thursday.

The dates will see it slot in between the Commonwealth Games (July 28 - August 8) being hosted in the English city of Birmingham and the FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar (November 21 - December 18).

This year's World Cup was postponed in early August after the sport's top two nations Australia and New Zealand had withdrawn in July citing safety fears during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am delighted that we have been able to announce the revised dates today and can now look forward to the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever in the autumn of 2022," said Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive.

The opening match and the men's and women's double-header finals will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle and Old Trafford in Manchester as was originally planned for this year's event.

Organisers are still in talks with host towns, cities and venues and hope to release a full match schedule by the end of this year.

Only three nations have won the tournament, with Australia the dominant force, having been crowned champions 11 times.

