Bauer leave extended as police wrap up investigation

Police have completed their investigation into assault claims against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended for another week on Friday as police probing assault claims against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher completed their investigation.

Major League Baseball said the reigning National League Cy Young award winner would now remain on leave until at least September 3.

The extension came as the Pasadena Police Department confirmed investigators had wrapped up their inquiries and presented the case to the local district attorney's office for possible prosecution.

Lieutenant Carolyn Gordon said that after an "extensive investigation" Bauer's case was now in the hands of prosecutors for review.

Bauer has not played since initially being placed on leave by Major League Baseball in July after the assault allegations against him emerged.

A 27-year-old woman says Bauer punched her and choked her unconscious during separate sexual encounters in April and May this year.

Bauer has denied any wrongdoing, with his attorney and representatives saying all the encounters were entirely consensual.

The pitcher's accuser had a request for a five-year restraining order denied during a Los Angeles Superior Court hearing last week.

Separately, the Washington Post reported earlier this month that Bauer was the subject of a temporary order of protection in June 2020 by an Ohio woman who said Bauer punched and choked her during sex without consent.

Bauer pushed back on the allegations in the Post, accusing the woman and her attorneys of "making good on their threats to harm me by perpetuating a false narrative."

The Dodgers signed Bauer this year on a three-year deal worth $102 million following the pitcher's departure from the Cincinnati Reds.

© 2021 AFP