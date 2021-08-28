Kluivert opens Nice account on Messi's PSG debut weekend

Justin Kluivert (C) came through Ajax's academy before joining Roma in 2018

Justin Kluivert scored his first Nice goal and set up another in Saturday's 4-0 home win over Bordeaux ahead of Lionel Messi's expected Paris Saint-Germain debut later in Ligue 1 third round.

Kluivert, son of former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert, made his contributions before going off injured after 35 minutes

The match at the Allianz Riviera was played behind closed doors after a pitch invasion during last Sunday's game with Marseille.

Nice were without Kasper Dolberg, who had scored in the abandoned match, after the Denmark forward suffered a knee injury in training.

For Angers, Brazilian Fransergio made his debut in midfield after his midweek arrival from Braga.

Winger Kluivert, 22, who is on loan from Roma, scored just seven minutes, highlighting his quality barely half an hour after Nice announced the signing of Algeria striker Andy Delort.

Another Algerian international Hicham Boudaoui broke down the right before crossing for Kluivert, who side-footed home.

Kluivert turned provider just after the half hour.

He led a counter-attack, charging towards the Bordeaux box before feeding Amine Gouiri to finish easily.

Following his early heroics, Kluivert's game was over after a little over half an hour due to a thigh injury and replaced by debutant Calvin Stengs, who joined from AZ Alkmaar in July.

French under-21 international Gouiri then took his tally for the season to three, by converting a penalty four minutes before the break.

In the empty stadium, the second-half meandered before substitute Kephren Thuram, the son of former France World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, scored with his first touch on 84 minutes.

On Sunday, Messi is expected to make his bow for the league leaders in the trip to Reims.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the Argentina attacker, along with forward partners Kylian Mbappe and Neymar "will certainly", be in the squad heading to the Champagne region.

Later on Saturday, Marseille host Saint-Etienne less than a week after walking off in the face of the crowd trouble at Nice, with Dimitri Payet, who threw a bottle back into the stand, expected to start.

