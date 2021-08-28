Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

Key wicket - India captain Virat Kohli walks off after falling for 55 on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Saturday

Advertising Read more

Leeds (United Kingdom) (AFP)

England saw off India captain Virat Kohli as they closed in on a series-levelling win on the fourth morning of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday after the tourists collapsed against the new ball.

Cheteshwar Pujara fell first for his overnight score of 91 to end a third-wicket partnership of 99 with fellow senior batsman Kohli, who was soon out for 55 -- his first fifty of the series.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson then ran through the middle-order to leave India 239-6 in their second innings -- still 115 runs behind England's first innings 432.

England, having already bowled 80 overs in the innings, took the new ball right from the start of Saturday's play.

India were still on their overnight 215-2 when Pujara -- without a Test hundred since a superb 193 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019 -- inexplicably played no shot to Ollie Robinson as he pushed forward outside off stump.

He was initially ruled not out but Robinson -- an increasingly important figure in an England pace attack missing the injured Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone, with all-rounder Ben Stokes out of action due to mental health issues - had little trouble in convincing captain Joe Root to call fot a review that duly led to the end of Pujara's 189-ball innings.

England great Anderson had ripped through India's top order with 3-6 in their woeful first innings 78 all out as the hosts looked to draw level at 1-1 in this five-match series following a 151-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's.

Anderson thought he had star batsman Kohli caught behind for 46 off the last ball of a superb over to the star batsman.

But vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane urged his skipper, who was walking off the field, to review the decision, with replays revealing Kohli's bat had hit his pad, not the ball.

Kohli completed his first fifty of the series when he clipped Robinson through midwicket for four on a sunny day seemingly ideal for batting.

But there was no doubt soon afterwards when he edged a good length ball from Robinson that angled in and straightened to England captain Joe Root at first slip.

Rahane (10) fell in similar fashion, edging Anderson to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and when Rishabh Pant (one), reaching for a wide delivery, nicked Robinson to Craig Overton at third slip, India had lost six wickets for 24 runs inside 12 overs to be 239-6.

© 2021 AFP