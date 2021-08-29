Paralympics Day 5: France adds more medals to its overall tally

Men's Foil team : Romain Noble of France in action against Albert Kamalov of the Russian Paralympic Committee. The French team won the bronze medal. August 29, 2021

Added to a silver in table tennis, bronze was the colour of the day for France with medals in powerlifting, judo, rowing, athletics and fencing on day five of the Paralympic Games. 63 finals were contested overall, of which 20 took place in the athletic stadium in Tokyo.

Early in the day, Nathalie Benoit added to France's medal tally after claiming bronze in the PR1 Women's Single Sculls event. Birgit Lovise Roekkum Skarstein of Norway and Moran Samuel of Israel claimed gold and silver respectively.

Also in rowing, France got bronze in the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four event. Erika Sauzeau, Antoine Jesel, Rémy Taranto, Margot Boulet and Robin Le Barreau clocked 7:27.04 to finish behind winners Great Britain and the United States.

France claimed bronze in women's powerlifting. Souhad Ghazouani finished in third place in the -73 kg class which was won by Brazil’s Mariana d’Andrea while China’s Lili Xu finished second.

In judo, France’s Helios Latchoumanaya claimed bronze in the men's -90 kg category after defeating Kazhakstan's Zhanbota Amanzhol in the match for the final podium place.

🎙️"Je pense que j'ai réussi la mission. J'étais venu ici pour le titre, je fais troisième, à Paris ce sera la bonne."



Hélios Latchoumanaya avait la rage au ventre, l'envie de tout donner pour ne pas repartir sans médaille. C'est chose faite ⤵️🥉 — Equipe France (@EquipeFRA) August 29, 2021

21 year-old Latchoumanaya won the contest 10-0. Iran’s Vahid Nouri claimed gold while Britain’s Elliot Stewart bagged silver.

Late on Saturday night, France's Sandrine Martinet won a silver medal in the -48 kg judo women's category.

In table tennis, 24 year-old Matéo Bohéas won a silver medal in the class 10 men's competition against Polonais Patryk Chojnowski who won 11-8, 11-5, 12-10.

Samuel Mateo Boheas of France poses on the podium after winning silver in the men's C10 singles table tennis match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. August 29, 2021. REUTERS - MARKO DJURICA

In athletics, French runner Trésor Gauthier Makunda won a bronze medal in the 400m T11 with his guide Lucas Mathonat. Finishing in 51'74, the visually impaired runner beat his own record. He finished in third place behind the Spaniard Gerard Descarrega Puigdevall, and Ananias Shikongo from Namibia.

In fencing, Damien Tokatlian, Maxime Valet and Romain Noble won a bronze medal in the team competition against Russia with a score of 45 to 40. It was the first time the men had formed an Olympic team together.

Elsewhere, in the women's triathlon, Kendall Gretsch won a thrilling women’s PTWC final grabbing the gold ahead of Australia’s Lauren Parker. The American won the race by less than the length of her wheelchair.

It looked like Parker had the victory secure until she was hampered by backmarkers on the final lap, with the crucial seconds lost enabling Gretsch to reel her in to win.

"I couldn't see her in front of me until the very last lap of the run," said Gretsch. "Even halfway through that lap I couldn't see her.

Australia's Lauren Parker (top) and Kendall Gretsch of the USA race to the finish line in the women's triathlon PTWC. AFP - JOEL MARKLUND

"As soon as I saw her, I was like, 'Hey! You just have to do it. You have to give everything you can. On that final stretch I just put my head down and that was all I could do."

Eva Maria Moral Pedrero of Spain took bronze.

In the men's race, Jetze Platz of the Netherlands won gold, ahead of Florian Brungraber of Austria and Giovanni Achenza of Italy.

Afghan athletes arrive at the Games

Afghanistan's two athletes made an “extremely emotional” arrival at the Tokyo Paralympic Village, Games chiefs said on Sunday, after a top-secret flight from Paris following their evacuation from Kabul.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Japan ready to compete at the Games, after leaving Taliban-controlled Afghanistan last weekend in a major global operation.

"Both athletes are here in Tokyo to fulfil their dreams, sending out a very strong message of hope to many others around the world," International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said.

(AFP)

