Son shines as Spurs go top of Premier League

London (AFP)

Son Heung-min sent Tottenham to the top of the Premier League as the South Korean's free-kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second placed West Ham after a third successive victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed to Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close-season, Tottenham were in danger of becoming a laughing stock.

Nuno was far from their first choice, but the former Wolves boss has hit the ground running north London.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins, including one against Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as progress in the Europa Conference League, suggest Tottenham could enjoy a better season than expected.

It will help that Harry Kane remains in the fold and the striker was making his first league of the season after the end of his transfer saga.

The England captain's future was resolved this week when he announced he was staying at the club after failing in his attempt to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane's name was loudly cheered by the Tottenham fans before kick-off and he had a strong penalty appeal turned down in opening minute.

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko was back at Tottenham, just two days after leaving for the Hornets and he nearly laid on an early goal.

Sissoko picked out Juraj Kucka and his shot was headed off the line by Eric Dier.

Bachmann made a good save to repel Japhet Tanganga's close-range effort after the Hornets failed to clear a corner.

- Son strikes -

Son shot wide and Davinson Sanchez headed over before Tottenham took the lead in the 42nd minute.

Son swung in a free-kick from the left wing and Bachmann was caught out as it sailed past him and the rest of the Watford defence into the far corner.

It was Son's second goal of the season after the forward's winner against Manchester City on the opening weekend.

Set up by Kane's pass, Dele Alli should have doubled the lead, but the midfielder swept just wide from close-range.

Kane was denied by Bachmann's fine save in the closing stages but Tottenham had done enough.

In Sunday's other early match, Patrick Bamford rescued a 1-1 draw for Leeds against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side took the lead in the 61st minute when Leeds failed to clear a corner and Matt Lowton's shot was flicked in by Chris Wood from six yards.

The New Zealand international's first goal of the season was the 30,000th scored in the Premier League era.

But Leed striker Bamford celebrated his first call-up to the England squad this week with the 86th minute equaliser.

Jamie Shackleton's shot was deflected into Bamford's path and he tapped in for his first goal this season.

Both Leeds and Burnley remain without a win in the league so far this term.

Later on Sunday, Manchester United travel to Wolves for their first game since agreeing a blockbuster deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Portugal star Ronaldo, who will return to United 12 years after leaving to join Real Madrid, is not available to make his second club debut this weekend as he waits to officially complete the move.

© 2021 AFP