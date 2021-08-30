Paralympics Day 6: France's Lamirault retains men's table tennis title

Fabien Lamirault of France won gold in the mens' singles table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics, 30 Aug 2021

France's Fabien Lamirault retained his title in the table tennis, single class 2, on Monday after a five-set victory over Rafal Czuper from Poland. While Alex Portal claimed silver in the pool.

Lamirault, who is competing in his third Games, won 11-6, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 to see off Czuper for the second successive Olympic final and become the first in his category to win back-to-back crowns.

"It had never been done before," said the 41-year-old after adding to a collection of two golds from Rio in 2016 and a silver and broze in London in 2012.

"It's a big relief because I had put a lot of pressure on myself for these Games," Lamirault said.

Lamirault is the seventh French table tennis player to win a medal during the Games. His success - France's fourth gold medal - took the nation's overall medal tally to 27.

The 28th arrived in the Olympic pool after 19-year-old Alex Portal won the silver medal in the 200m medley (S13).

The bronze medallist in the 400m freestyle event finished in in 2 minutes 09.92 seconds. Igor Boki from Belarus claimed the gold in a world record time of 2 minutes 02.70 seconds.

"I'm really happy with the race. It was my best time. I was fourth at the final turn and finished second ...not much more to say ... I'm really really happy."

On the track, Anton Prokhorov from the Russian Paralympic Committee won the men's 100 metres T63 and Felix Streng from Germany took the T64 event in 10.76 seconds.

