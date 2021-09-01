Djokovic launches Grand Slam quest with low-key win at US Open tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic says staying in the moment mentally will help him cope with the pressure of chasing tennis history at the US Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic won without playing his best to reach the second round of the US Open on Tuesday in his quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam and a record 21st major title.

The 34-year-old Serbian star dominated much of the way in beating 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1 after two hours and 15 minutes in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It wasn't the best of my performances," Djokovic said. "At the same time, he played well in the second set when it mattered and I didn't serve well in the second set."

History-chasing Djokovic, who has won eight of the past 12 Grand Slam events, will next face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, a rival the top seed admitted he didn't know much about.

"I know this court well," Djokovic said. "Hopefully that's going to help."

Djokovic would complete the first men's singles calendar-year Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 by winning the crown on the New York hardcourts.

He would also break the deadlock for all-time men's Slam titles at 20 which he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injuries, as is defending champion Dominic Thiem.

Zverev lays down a challenge

Earlier Tuesday, Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev stretched his win streak to 12 matches and warned he has his eyes on denying Djokovic the Slam.

Fourth seed Zverev, who beat Djokovic in an Olympic semi-final, dispatched American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

"I hope in two weeks' time I'll be on an 18-match winning streak," said Zverev, who would claim his first Grand Slam title if he creates such a run.

The 24-year-old German, last year's US Open runner-up, hit 18 aces and 40 winners while never facing a break point in advancing after an hour and 40 minutes.

"Novak is chasing history," Zverev said. "But the young guys are going to try and get in the way of that. I'm going to try to give him a challenge as well."

Gael Monfils, the French 17th seed, overcame Argenbtina's Federico Coria, without too much effort, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Corentin Moutet kept the French flag flyinbg with a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) defeat of Italian Stefano Travaglia.

Jérémy Chardy is on his way home, as is Lucas Pouille.

Barty on back-to-back blitz

World number one Ashleigh Barty, coming off wins at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, began her chase for back-to-back Slam titles by defeating Russian Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (9/7).

"When my back was against the wall late in that buster, I came up with some really good stuff," Barty said.

The 25-year-old Australian next faces Denmark's Clara Tauson as she goes for her sixth title of the year.

Canadian sixth seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner who skipped last year's event, struggled but outlasted Swiss Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

French hope Fiona Ferro made short work of Nao Hibino of Japan, 6-1, 6-4. Compatriot Clara Burel is out

