Paralympics Day 8: Jouanny's gold leads French medal six-pack in Tokyo

Florian Jouanny notched up France’s seventh gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday with victory in the men’s H1-H2 road race.

The 29-year-old completed the 53km course in one hour, 49 minutes and 36 seconds to collect France’s first gold in the men’s event.

Luca Mazzone from Italy, was four minutes behind to take the silver and Sergio Garrote Muñoz from Spain claimed the bronze.

“Mazzone and Garrote Muñoz have been setting the standards in the discipline for two past years,” said the France team manager Laurent Thirionnet.

“They’ve been light years ahead of everyone. Florian had an exceptional race.”

Loic Vergnaud’s silver in the men’s road race H5 event was one of five other French medals gained during the eighth day of competition.

Ugo Didier, winner last week of a silver medal in the 400 metres freestyle S9, added bronze in the S9 200 metres medley.

There were three other bronzes from the table tennis teams.

Anne Barnéoud and Thu Kamkasomphou beat China in the women’s class 7-8 and Florian Merrien and Nicolas Savant-Aira saw off South Korea in the class 4-5.

Clément Berthier and Thomas Bouvais outwitted Sweden to take bronze in the men’s table tennis class 8.

“Obviously, there was a little frustration after losing to the Ukrainians in the semi-finals,” said Berthier. “But winning a bronze medal is a great feeling.”

"We are a young team,” added Bouvais. “It’s the first real tournament we've played together so it's quite promising for the future. I hope we can do even better in the coming years.”

The latest successes took the French team’s medal count to 38, three more than the target set before the start of the Games on 24 August.

