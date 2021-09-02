Tsitsipas takes a trip to the toilet, flushes French opponent down the tubes

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas says he follows rules about toilet breaks that have no time limits but his latest victim sees a sportsmanship issue in the long pauses.

At the US Open tennis in New York, Stefanos Tsitsipas took another of his trademark long bathroom breaks on the way to defeating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Some matches were disrupted by a tropical storm lashing the US east coast.

The 23-year-old Greek third seed was booed after taking more than eight minutes between the third and fourth sets, but dominated after his extended toilet trip to flush Frenchman Adrian Mannarino out of contention.

"I think taking a break and going to change -- I was completely wet -- I was refreshed," Tsitsipas said when asked about the key to sweeping the final set in 30 minutes.

"I was much more able to deliver good tennis in the fourth set. I was able to stay resilient on each and every point."

Tsitsipas, who matched his best US Open run, has been ridiculed by Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev for extended bathroom breaks seen as gamesmanship.

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas, who says he's only following ATP rules that have no time limit on toilet breaks, fired a career-high 27 aces, five more than his previous best, in winning his ATP-best 50th match of the year.

High winds and water drenched the grounds and wind-blown rain entered through upper corner openings under the closed roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium to suspend a second-round match between South African Kevin Anderson and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Remnants of deadly Hurricane Ida shut down the covered court after twice interrupting the match, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado and flash flood warnings for the area.

Anderson and Schwartzman resumed in Ashe after Tsitsipas's victory, with the South American winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka strolls into the third round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced by walkover while Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev breezed into the third round over Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Osaka reached the third round when 20-year-old Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew due to illness.

"I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-covid related viral ilness," Danilovic posted on social media.

Osaka, seeking her fifth Grand Slam title and third US Open crown in four years, next faces Canada's 73rd-ranked Leylah Fernandez.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner who could meet Osaka in the fourth round, beat 21st seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in an all-American showdown.

Two-time Grand Slam winners Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza booked a third-round showdown.

Spanish ninth seed Muguruza, the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon winner, beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-2, taking her first win in four tries against the German.

She will next face two-time Australian Open champion and three-time US Open runner-up Azarenka, the 18th seed from Belarus who defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 7-6 (7/1).

