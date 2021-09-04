Halep, Medvedev draw early Sunday duty at US Open

Romania's Simona Halep will play in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday at the US Open

New York (AFP)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev will start US Open matches on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium trying to reach the quarter-finals.

Romanian 12th seed Halep, the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon winner, will meet Ukraine's fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the first afternoon match.

Svitolina, a 2019 US Open semi-finalist, leads their rivalry 5-4 after winning their most recent match at the 2019 WTA Finals. But it's her only win in their four hardcourt meetings.

Medvedev, this year's Australian Open runner-up and a 2019 US Open runner-up, will face British 24th seed Daniel Evans, who hopes to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. It will be their first meeting.

Sunday's night matches on New York's main stadium will start with American Frances Tiafoe, who ousted Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev, meeting 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

The 15th-ranked Canadian is coming off his first Slam quarter-final run at Wimbledon while 50th-ranked Tiafoe made his only Slam quarter-final at the 2019 Australian Open.

The closing match Sunday at Ashe sends Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion, against Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam winner.

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka, will face German 16th seed Angelique Kerber in the afternoon at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Following them will be second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus against Belgian 15th seed Elise Mertens.

