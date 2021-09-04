Paralympics Day 11: Barbosa's silver service feeds record French medal haul

Nélia Barbosa from France won a silver medal in the kayaking competition in her first Paralympic Games.

France's medal tally at the Paralympic Games rose to a record 52 after Nélia Barbosa claimed silver in the kayak (KL3) on Saturday.

The 22-year-old finished behind Britain's Laura Suga to claim her first medal at her first Games.

"The pressure I had for the Paralympics turned into strength," she said after the final.

Premiers Jeux. Première médaille ! Nélia Barbosa monte sur la deuxième marche du podium après une course parfaitement maitrisée 🥈#AllezLesBleus #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hWAoa5VUgw — Equipe France (@EquipeFRA) September 4, 2021

The French team has eclipsed its high of 51 medals from Beijing 2008 during competitions in Tokyo.

And the delegation will be assured of two more medals on the final day on Sunday.

Lucas Mazur advanced to the final of the men's badminton singles final (SL4) where he will take on Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj from India.

Mazur will also partner Faustine Noël in the final of the mixed doubles (SL3-SU5).

