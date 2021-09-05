Cantlay edges Rahm for US Tour Championship, $15 mn playoffs payout

Patrick Cantlay of the United States celebrates after victory at the US PGA Tour Championship

Washington (AFP)

Patrick Cantlay held off top-ranked Jon Rahm to win the US PGA Tour Championship Sunday and claim the $15 million FedEx Cup playoffs top prize.

Cantlay two-putted for birdie at the par-five 18th to cap a one-under par 69 that gave him a 21-under par total and a one-shot victory over Spain's Rahm, who made the second birdie of his two-under 68 at the final hole to finish on 20-under.

"Felt like a huge event," admitted Cantlay, who has said all week that he was trying to tune out the prospect of the monster payday and just play his game.

"I played great today. It hasn't even sunk in yet. I just kept telling myself to focus and lock in and I did a great job of that today."

Cantlay came into the tournament staked to a two-shot lead under the staggered scoring system that awarded the 30 starters strokes based on their place in the playoff standings.

He led every day, with Rahm pushing hard but unable to get past him.

Cantlays third bogey of the day at the par-four 17th saw his lead shrink to one.

He responded with a booming drive up the middle of the fairway at the par-five 18th, where he two-putted for birdie from 11 feet.

Rahm pushed to the bitter end, his second shot at 18 tracking the pin only to bounce through the green and into the greenside rough from where he got up and down for birdie.

