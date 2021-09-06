Ex-France skipper Guirado out for up to four months

Advertising Read more

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

Former France captain Guilhem Guirado is set to miss between three to four months of his final season as a player with a bicep injury, his club Montpellier told AFP on Monday.

Hooker Guirado, 35, played his last Test at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and is planning on ending his career at the end of the campaign.

The ex-Toulon front-rower hurt his right arm during Saturday's 24-all draw with his former outfit during the opening weekend of the Top 14 term.

Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre has just two fit senior hookers in Jeremie Maurouard and Vincent Giudicelli with new signing, Australia's Brandon Paenga-Amosa only expected to arrive on the Mediterranean coast in October.

Saint-Andre's side host Brive on Saturday and are already without a number of first-choice players including South Africa's Rugby World Cup winning half-backs Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach due to their Test committments at the ongoing Rugby Championship.

