All Black Jordie Barrett's red card goes to judiciary

All Black Jordie Barrett was red-carded during New Zealand's Bledisloe Cup win over Australia

Sydney (AFP)

All Black Jordie Barrett will face a disciplinary tribunal Tuesday, charged with reckless play after being sent off during New Zealand's Bledisloe Cup win over Australia, governing body SANZAAR said.

Barrett was red-carded during the first half of the All Blacks' 38-21 victory in Perth on Sunday after his boot came into contact with Wallaby Marika Koroibete's face while leaping for the ball.

SANZAAR said its foul play committee had reviewed the incident and referred it for a judicial hearing, which will take place by video conference at 0900 GMT Tuesday.

It said Barrett allegedly broke a law that states "players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others".

New Zealand were allowed to replace the fullback after 20 minutes under a new rule introduced to this year's tournament.

The match served as both the third Bledisloe Cup Test and a second-round Rugby Championship fixture, giving the New Zealanders a clean sweep in the former and putting them top of the table in the latter.

The All Blacks did not make any immediate comment on SANZAAR's statement but Barrett may contest the charge, if coach Ian Foster's post-match comments are an indication.

Foster strongly defended his player, expressing surprise at the red card and arguing Barrett "just lost balance".

But World Rugby has clamped down on contact with the head, regardless of intent, and Barrett could face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

The case will be determined by a three-person panel comprising two South Africans and one Argentinian.

