Russell confirmed as Hamilton's new teammate at Mercedes

London (AFP)

George Russell was Tuesday confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate at Mercedes for next season after Valtteri Bottas sealed a move to Alfa Romeo.

The British driver, 23, earns the move to the Silver Arrows after three campaigns with Williams.

He also impressed in a one-off appearance for Mercedes at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix as a stand-in for Hamilton after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"It's a special day for me personally and professionally," Russell said in a statement from Mercedes.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't absolutely buzzing," he added. "It's a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands.

"But I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge. It's going to be a steep learning curve."

