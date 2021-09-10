Britain's Salisbury, USA's Ram win US Open men's doubles crown

American Rajeev Ram, left, and Britain's Joe Salisbury, right, won the US Open men's doubles title on Friday, defeating Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram won the US Open men's doubles title on Friday by defeating Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ram and Salisbury, the fourth seeds, captured their second Grand Slam title after last year's Australian Open. They were Australian Open runners-up this year in their only other Slam final.

"To have won this with Rajeev is amazing," Salisbury said. "It's a dream come true.

"The last three years, he has been an incredible partner. I couldn't ask for anyone better to be on the court beside me. We look forward to hopefully getting some more titles together."

The winning duo, semi-finalists at Wimbledon in July, shared a $660,000 (558,492 euros) top prize.

"I can't ask for a better partner," Ram said. "It has just been the most unbelievable ride and we're not going to stop now."

Murray and Soares, seeded seventh, missed a chance for their third Slam crown after the 2016 US and Australian Opens.

Soares won last year's US Open double crown alongside Mate Pavic.

