Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I am grateful even if 85 or 100 people come."

-- Man City manager Pep Guardiola defending his comments on home support.

"It's easy to walk out of countries like Pakistan without any reason, without any dialogue and that has to stop."

-- Pakistan Cricket Board president Wasim Khan after New Zealand's decision to abandon their tour.

"We are falling into a world of imbeciles. Criticism is not a problem. Insults about the colour of someone's skin, that is different."

-- Lyon rugby coach Pierre Mignoni on racist abuse suffered by French prop Demba Bamba in the Top 14.

"It was fun for us. Not so much for Bochum which I regret, personally."

-- Bayern Munich's Bochum-born midfielder Leon Goretzka after his team's 7-0 Bundesliga win.

"A charismatic, knowledgeable, witty and warm man. A giant of the sport."

-- Gary Lineker on former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves who died on Sunday at the age of 81.

"It's the first time I've been so happy with second place -- not because of the gap in the championship, but because I gave it my all."

-- MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo on his second place finish at the San Marino Grand Prix.

"Erling is simply a goal-hunting machine. When he sees a chance to put the ball in the net, his eyes light up and a fire is lit."

-- Dortmund defender Mats Hummels on Erling Braut Haaland who scored twice in a 4-2 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

